Rebel Wilson Opens Up About The Public Obsession With Her Weight Loss Journey

Rebel Wilson got candid about the obsession surrounding her “year of health.”

As you know, the 41-year-old actress started focusing on her fitness and health in 2020, which has continuously made headlines over the past year. And while she has been honest about her journey with fans, she expressed in an interview for The Daily Telegraph’s Stellar magazine that it actually has been a little bit frustrating to have the public so fixated on her looks now. She explained:

“In 2019, I had, like, four movies come out, two which I [also] produced and one, Jojo Rabbit [in which she starred], which got nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture. Yet I get more press the following year when I do nothing except lose weight.”

Related: Rebel Wilson Celebrated Her 41st Birthday With A Pitch Perfect Reunion!

Despite the frustration, Wilson says she also totally understands why:

“People are so obsessed with [weight loss]. But I get it. Oprah is one of my heroes. She’s certainly struggled with eating issues, and I would always watch her episodes when she spoke about that.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the Pitch Perfect alum shared that the most important part of her journey hasn’t been the physical transformation but the overcoming of her emotional crutch to food:

“When I was at my heaviest, I also had the most international attention on me. Because I’m not a natural performer, my natural personality is very introverted; the way I dealt with that pressure was to eat. I would reward myself with a block of chocolate.”

Wilson continued:

“For the first time in my life I’ve lost weight and maintained it. So I’m more proud of that fact. It worked because it was the whole lifestyle approach and dealing with emotional eating. I’m not totally cured. I don’t think you can be. But I’ve learned to manage it — and it’s not by reaching for a bowl of ice cream.”

The Isn’t It Romantic? star previously shared that she began focusing on her health in order to start a family one day, and Wilson touched on how her path to motherhood has been an “emotional roller coaster” so far, telling Stellar:

“I’ve been going through a fertility journey for the past two years and I’m hoping at some point I may have a family of my own. But it’s still a bit unclear whether that’ll be the case. I feel like [it’s] not over yet. It’s kind of an emotional roller coaster. But I’ve been trying my best, so whatever will be, will be.”

Always appreciate Rebel’s honesty! What are your thoughts on what she had to say about the public obsession with her weight loss transformation? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via Rebel Wilson/Instagram]