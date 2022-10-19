Rebel Wilson Spotted Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Recreating The Moment They Got Engaged! AWWW!

Rebel Wilson just had a front-row seat to a very special moment for Kravis!

Earlier this week, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker celebrated the first anniversary of their engagement by returning to the spot in Santa Barbara and recreating the moment when the Blink-182 drummer got down on one knee. Lucky for Rebel, she just happened to witness the whole thing from her balcony! Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Pitch Perfect star said she first spotted from her room two musicians playing classical music down on the beach while a couple were making out nearby, writing:

“I was like: who’s playing classical music outside my room! Have fun lovebirds.”

However, Rebel soon noticed the couple on the beach were none other than Kourt and Travis. She had front row tickets to something a lot of reality TV fans would kill to see happen live!

In the clip, Kravis were walking up to a stunning display of red roses — which seemed identical to when the 46-year-old musician popped the question in October 2021.

Rebel said the couple were “Too cute.”

AWWW! While some fans might be disappointed about not getting to watch the romantic moment between Kourtney and Travis IRL like Rebel, there is some good news! We actually might get to see their engagement recreation in the future since they appeared to have been filming for The Kardashians!

But until then, Kourtney tided her followers over with some pics and videos on Insta of the duo enjoying a candlelit picnic and watching the sunset. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

And for those wondering what happened with the roses after their anniversary, the Poosh founder also noted on her Stories donated some of the flowers to a local children’s hospital. Very sweet!

Happy engagement anniversary, Kravis!

[Image via MEGA/WENN, Rebel Wilson/Instagram]