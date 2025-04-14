Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Ava Has Been 'Estranged From' Dad Ryan Phillippe For YEARS! Here's Why...

Whoa! Reese Witherspoon‘s daughter has more in common with momma than her looks! She reportedly also doesn’t want much to do with Ryan Phillippe!

According to a bombshell new report from DailyMail.com on Monday, Ava Phillippe has been “estranged from her dad out of choice” for several years now! A source told the outlet:

“She has no contact with him and rarely mentions him. Ryan hasn’t been a present father figure in her life for years.”

They also noted her brother Deacon still seems to have a good relationship with Ryan, but she doesn’t care:

“Ava doesn’t follow Ryan on social media any more, and she has no interest in the relationship he shares with her brother.”

Whoa! They said it was her choice… Ava is 25 now. How old was she when she supposedly cut off contact? According to this insider, she was still basically a kid, right around when she turned 18. So WTF happened??

Elsie Hewitt happened.

OK, let’s rewind. You likely know the model’s name now as she’s apparently dating Pete Davidson. The two were photographed engaging in some steamy PDA on the beach recently. She also is known for having dated Jason Sudeikis and Benny Blanco. But way back in 2017, she was dating Ryan. And things went oh so badly…

That summer the then-21-year-old accused the Cruel Intentions star of domestic violence, saying he got drunk and brutally attacked her, throwing her down the stairs of his home as he kicked her out. She went public — and reportedly documented all her injuries for the lawsuit she filed. Ryan slammed the “false allegations” at the time. Apparently the cops believed his version of events, and no charges were ever filed. The lawsuit was settled out of court. And that was that…

Except it sounds like someone believed Elsie. Or maybe learned a bit more about her dad because of all this. DM‘s source told them Ava didn’t want anything to do with her dad because of what happened:

“Things really soured in 2018 around the time he was accused of abuse by his ex. Her issue with Ryan is his treatment of women which she finds appalling.”

Damn! We guess she didn’t buy his whole no how could I, I’m a feminist statement. We wouldn’t be surprised if she asked her mom, and Reese gave her the worst details from their marriage — and that sealed the deal for her. We don’t know if Elsie’s story happened how she said, but Ryan doesn’t have the best reputation as a standup guy when it comes to his past relationships, especially as Reese’s fame rose. So yeah, whatever Ava knows it’s enough not to have a relationship with him anymore.

The source said her former stepdad Jim Toth served that father role for Ava for those years he was married to Reese, anyway — and she “looked at Jim as more of a father figure as he helped to raise her.”

Wow. Sad to hear about this rift… but we absolutely will not begrudge Ava the decision to steer clear of a guy she believes mistreats women.

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers??

[Image via MEGA/WENN.]