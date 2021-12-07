Hookups, Drama, & Life Lessons! Celebrity Kids Are Hitting The Hard Labor On Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules!

It’s giving us very much Rich Kids Cattle Drive from the early aughts!!

On January 12, some of your fave celeb kids will be hitting the great outdoors, to get down and dirty with hard work on E!’s Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules. They’ll be venturing from Hollywood to a ranch in Steamboat Springs, Colorado to prove they’re more than just their parent’s privileged children — all while helping a struggling team of ranchers post-pandemic!

The cast includes…

Daughter of rock icons Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Hana Giraldo. David Hasselhoff‘s daughter Taylor Hasselhoff. Wrestling Hall of Famer Billy Gunn‘s son Austin Gunn. Martin Lawrence‘s daughter and Emmitt Smith‘s step-daughter Jasmin Lawrence. NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal and reality tv star Shaunie O’Neal‘s son Myles O’Neal. Son of Grammy-Award-winning musician and actor Ray Parker Jr., Redmond Parker. Academy Award winning actor Billy Bob Thornton‘s son Harry James Thornton. And Eazy-E‘s daughter Ebie.

Watch a teaser for the series (below)!

Will these celeb offspring learn something from their time on the ranch?! Only time will tell!!

[Image via E!]