Renée Zellweger Is Completely Unrecognizable In First Trailer For The Thing About Pam -- LOOK!

Now that’s a transformation!

The trailer for Renée Zellweger’s new crime drama The Thing About Pam just dropped and she is hardly recognizable as lead character (and very real person) Pam Hupp!!

The NBC series, which will premiere on March 8, is based on the real-life murder of Betsy Faria in 2011 that resulted in her husband Russ’ conviction — even though he claimed he didn’t kill her. The conviction was later overturned, but not before more spine-chilling drama unfolded, heavily involving Pam. We won’t spoil all the details, but if you’re eager to find out what happened, the diabolical scheme was covered in a few of Dateline NBC’s most popular episodes and was also the center of a 2019 podcast of the same title.

Related: Zac Efron, Is That You????



Given all the attention around the case, we have a feeling true crime junkies will be setting their DVRs for the twisted show! Perhaps it’s a good thing Zellweger is so unrecognizable considering the topic!!

Take a look at the suspenseful first look (below)!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Did the transformation fool you?

[Image via The Ellen Show/NBC/YouTube]