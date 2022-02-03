Jackass Stars Steve-O & Chris Pontius Sued Over Jet Ski Stunt Gone Horrifically Wrong

Steve-O and Chris Pontius are facing a new lawsuit stemming from a stunt gone horribly wrong back in 2018 in Puerto Rico.

According to a new lawsuit obtained by TMZ, the Jackass stars were on the island at the time trying to film some stunt projects when they were approached by a man with a jet ski.

That man, Michael Vicens-Segura, says he was approached by the adventurous TV stars who asked him whether they were able to use his jet ski for a stunt.

Related: Here’s How Erika Jayne Celebrated Her Embezzlement Lawsuit Dismissal

According to Vicens-Segura, the stunt involved the two stars sitting on jet skis in the water, facing in opposite directions, and attached to one another by a bungee cord. Then, on a signal, both men were to speed off in the opposing ways on the jet skis, to see which one would be yanked off first by the other — like a jet ski tug-of-war.

Per the lawsuit, which Vicens-Segura filed with attorney John Phillips, the complainant was asked to hold one of the jet skis steady in the water because there were significant waves that day. Then, Vicens-Segura claims, right as the two stars hit the gas on their machines, Steve-O’s bungee cord snapped off the harness attached to his back and shot in his direction.

Vicens-Segura claims the cord struck him directly on the side of the head, leading to “a massive gash.” Horribly, he says he had to be taken by helicopter to a hospital for emergency surgery. Once there, he was apparently placed in a medically-induced coma while doctors treated him for a fractured skull and brain bleeding, among other issues.

Related: ‘Bachelorette’ Star Reveals Limitations After Unfortunate Neck Injury

Following multiple surgeries and medical procedures, TMZ reports that Vicens-Segura claims he “lost his ability to work, to think straight,” and to this day several years later he is still experiencing “pain, suffering, and agony because of what happened to him.”

The media outlet published pics of Vicens-Segura’s injuries from the alleged incident, too. Be warned, because they are very graphic, but if you are interested you can see them HERE.

Now, Vicens-Segura is seeking legal relief for the whole thing. The suit names Steve-O and Chris specifically, along with several others, for negligence in the alleged incident. The accuser is reportedly asking for $12 million in damages.

For what it’s worth, the Jackass gang had previously filmed a very similar stunt for their 2002 film, only this one was performed on BMX bikes (below):

Wow.

The timing is less than ideal for the Jackass franchise, as it comes to light just one day before Jackass Forever is set to hit theaters on Friday. But maybe that’s on purpose?

[Image via Steve-O/Chris Pontius/Instagram]