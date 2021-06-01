RHOBH Star Crystal Kung Minkoff Reveals The WILD Reason There's A Warrant For Her Arrest in Arizona!

OK this is kind of funny, a bit scary, and REALLY crazy!

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills newcomer Crystal Kung Minkoff is wasting no time getting fans on the edge of their proverbial seats! In fact, she’s got a GREAT story to share about her having an arrest warrant involving a WEAPON outstanding back in Arizona!

No, really!

The 38-year-old Housewives rookie opened up about it on Bravo alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave‘s podcast, Teddi Tea Pod, this past week. And since a verrrry inneresting reveal on the popular podcast, Crystal has (rightfully) gotten a ton of new social media attention!

You see, as part of her newcomer status on RHOBH, Crystal had to play “Two Truths And A Lie” with her cast mates to help break the ice and share interesting things about herself. In doing so, she revealed that she once had a job at an escort agency as a phone operator — and was once propositioned to be a madame! Wow!

And while she told Teddi that her lie in the game was that she’s once been arrested — Crystal has apparently never been cuffed — she did let it slip that there is a warrant out for her arrest in Flagstaff, Arizona!

Wait, WHAT?!

Minkoff was mum about exactly what it entailed while on the podcast, simply telling the 39-year-old podcast host (below):

“I have a warrant for my arrest and that would’ve been great [to use in the game]. I can’t drive there or I’ll get arrested! … I talked to the judge and he’s like, ‘Are you going to come back here?’ I was like, ‘No.’ And he’s like, ‘Just don’t come back.'”

OMG!

What happened?!

After fans on Twitter had a field day with that news, and shared all their most wild speculations, Crystal hopped on late Monday night to clarify some things.

Sharing the details of what happened, the reality TV newcomer explained the whole thing was a simple matter of a traffic violation waaaaaaay back when she was just 16 years old!

She wrote in part (below):

“Omg you guys are hysterical. I’m loving all these memes about my warrant story. Unfortunately, the real story isn’t that exciting and it happened 22 years ago, but [I] love that you’re all enjoying it. I was at a graduation at Northern Arizona U and as I drove onto campus, the campus police said it wasn’t my turn to go thru [sic] the intersection at a 4-way stop and the officer got pissed.”

And she continued from there:

“So instead of giving me a regular ticket I was cited for using my car as a weapon. Once I got back to L.A. I got the citation in the mail and I called the judge. The judge thought it was absurd and said, ‘Do you plan on driving here again in the next 6 years?’ I said, ‘No.’ (I was 16 with my dad and brother in the car.) And he [said] it was such a hassle for [me] to come back to Arizona for a hearing to have it dismissed so instead just don’t come back! So there’s the story. Sorry it’s boring.”

Ha! It is kind of boring! But also, what’s up with that overzealous cop?! The car as a weapon, seriously?! For a 16-year-old girl going through a stop sign???

Come on, man…

Here is Crystal’s full tweet:

Reactions, Perezcious readers?!

What’s going to happen to Crystal if she ever goes back to Arizona now, even after all these years??

Do y’all have any sketchy arrest warrants or citations in your past?!

Sound OFF with your reaction to this wild reveal down in the comments (below)!

[Image via Crystal Kung Minkoff/Instagram]