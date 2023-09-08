RHOBH's Sutton Stracke Savagely Jabs Co-Star Erika Jayne's Discount Vegas Residency! OOF!

Based on this, it sounds we should not expect Sutton Stracke to hit Sin City anytime soon. Not to see her co-star, at least!!

The 51-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star stepped out on Thursday for a live turn on the “Virtual Reali-Tea” show at Chelsea Table & Stage in NYC. While working the crowd for the Page Six-backed appearance, Stracke didn’t hesitate when it came time to comment on Erika Jayne‘s Las Vegas residency.

Related: Erika And Tom Girardi Named In New $18 Million Credit Card Fraud Lawsuit! Whoa!

As fans queried if the Bravo vet might pop up at her contentious co-star’s Sin City show Bet It All On Blonde this fall, Sutton sarcastically responded:

“I’m very busy this fall. I’m busy!”

Then, when a fan claimed tickets were going for as low as $1, Sutton’s jaw hit the floor! Of course, we’ve previously reported that Jayne’s ticket prices have crept as low as $7 on some resale sites, so the $1 comment was a bit exaggerated. Maybe they had a coupon, who knows? LOLz!

Still, Stracke was struck by the price! And she shaded the s**t out of Erika by teasing she might be able to cover the cost of tickets for everybody in the audience at Thursday’s event:

“I thought they were $7! Would everyone like to go to the Erika Jayne concert? Because I think I can swing it.”

The shade!!

That wasn’t all, either. Later in the event, Sutton took one more shot at her 52-year-old co-star. Calling Erika the “messiest” cast member on RHOBH this season, Stracke said she talked a lot on air to pick up the slack from Tom Girardi‘s estranged wife:

“That’s because she had a lobotomy and she wasn’t talking. Somebody had to talk.”

ZING!

Clearly, Sutton isn’t going to Bet It All On Blonde this fall. Or ever! But we can’t wait to see how Jayne claps back in future RHOBH eps!!

[Image via New York Live/YouTube/WWHL/YouTube]