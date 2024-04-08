Suki Waterhouse Bares Postpartum Body & Emotions In Revealing Post!

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse kept their pregnancy journey so quiet! But now that the cat’s out of the bag, it seems Suki is feeling a lot better about sharing!

Just days after confirming she’d given birth with the first pic of their child, the Seance star took to Instagram once again — this time to focus on Mom’s health!

Suki opened up about the weeks following the birth, the “fourth trimester” — and admitted it’s been a bit of an emotional rollercoaster! She also shared a few pics illustrating that fact! A whole carousel of mirror selfies of her bare postpartum body! She wrote:

“the fourth trimester has been… humbling! the postpartum period has been filled with exhilarating joy, so much laughter, tears, soo many hormones! I’m proud of everything my body has achieved and proud of the kindness and grace I’ve given myself during this recovery period.”

Awww! We love that she’s celebrating! As well she should! Also, notice she’s holding what appears to be a bottle of freshly pumped milk in the last slide? Bodily achievements indeed! See the full post (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Suki Waterhouse/Instagram.]