Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse Get Engaged Ahead Of Baby’s Arrival -- See The GORG Ring!

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are going to be saying some vows!!

Not only are the duo having their first child together, but they are now engaged! Yay!

Suki first sparked engagement buzz earlier this week when photographers caught her rocking a stunning ring on that finger while out and about in London, as reported by TMZ. But now, on Thursday, a People source has confirmed the rumors are true! Speaking to the outlet, they happily spilled the tea:

“They are engaged. They both want to be married. It’s important for them.”

So exciting!

As mentioned, earlier this year, the couple — who have been together since 2018 — announced they are expecting. Another insider told People in November that The Batman star “can’t wait to be a dad,” adding:

“He’s so ready. His relationship with Suki is incredible. He feels very lucky.”

Meanwhile, the Daisy Jones & the Six lead, 31, seemed “very happy” and already had a “special glow” amid the pregnancy. Later, a source added that they are “thrilled beyond words” and think “a baby coming is an absolute joy,” adding:

“They are ready for a child, and looking forward to becoming parents. Even though they are both professionals who work a great deal, this is something they want. They know their lives will change, and they are excited.”

We’re sure Suki’s just as stoked to have a ring on her finger now, too! Take a look at how happy the pair seemed while flashing the gorgeous rock in public HERE!

This will be both stars’ first child and marriage. The Twilight star, 37, was famously linked to his co-star Kristen Stewart for many years before a three-year engagement to FKA Twigs while his partner dated Bradley Cooper and Diego Luna before falling for him. They’ve been notoriously private ever since getting together, but it sure seems like they’re not going to be hiding their happiness during this next chapter of their lives!

Many congrats!!

