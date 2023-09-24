Russell Brand Was Questioned By Police In 2014 Over Allegations He Sexually Assaulted Masseuse!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

New information has come to light amid the allegations against Russell Brand.

As you know, the 48-year-old comedian was shockingly accused of rape, sexual assault, and emotional abuse by four women in a bombshell exposé published this month. Since the allegations, a lot of troubling incidents have resurfaced, and new claims have come out about Russell. He has vehemently denied the accusations about him. But now, yet another disturbing allegation has been revealed…

According to a new report published by The Sun on Saturday, he was questioned by law enforcement over allegations he sexually assaulted a masseuse at a mansion in Oxfordshire nine years ago. The unidentified woman claimed she was hired to give Russell a birthday massage, which cost more than $600, on June 7, 2014.

The victim said she was escorted to an ensuite bathroom, and a massage table was already set up. After Russell came into the room, she never gave him a massage. Instead, the actor allegedly touched her “in a sexual way” without her consent for about 40 minutes before he kicked her out of the home. The woman told cops the horrific incident left her “scared, shocked and traumatised,” and she felt she was treated “like a prostitute” when she was paid.

She called the Thames Valley Police afterward, and officers interrogated Russell over the claims. At the time, he denied everyone, claiming the encounter was “friendly but awkward.” Katy Perry’s ex-husband said he had been “uneasy” when the woman arrived at the house and abruptly backed out of the massage. But he said she was escorted off the property and left.

The Sun noted that officers received CCTV footage from the house, with Russell claiming it supported his version of events that the woman wasn’t forced out of the mansion. The following month, law enforcement determined they would not pursue a criminal case and informed both the masseuse and Russell. Understandably upset by what happened, she sought to have the case reviewed by the Independent Office for Police Misconduct. It’s unknown what occurred since then.

So, so awful what happened to this woman…

Reactions to the latest, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

