Russell Brand Officially Under Investigation By London Police For SEVERAL Sexual Abuse Claims!

Russell Brand is under investigation.

After an explosive report claimed four women had been allegedly raped, sexually assaulted, and abused by the Forgetting Sarah Marshall alum, London’s Metropolitan Police has confirmed it is investigating several sexual abuse claims.

While the authorities did not name the actor in their latest statement, they did directly refer to the outlets that exposed him, saying on Monday:

“Following an investigation by Channel 4‘s Dispatches and The Sunday Times, the Met has received a number of allegations of sexual offenses in London.”

The cops — who already announced they’re looking into a sexual assault claim that occurred in Soho in 2003 — went on to reveal the investigation won’t be solely city-based, adding:

“We have also received a number of allegations of sexual offenses committed elsewhere in the country and will investigate these. The offences are all non-recent.”

Detectives from the Met’s Central Specialist Crime Command, led by Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy, will carry out the investigation. The statement concluded:

“We continue to encourage anyone who believes they may have been a victim of a sexual offence, no matter how long ago it was, to contact us. We understand it can feel like a difficult step to take and I want to reassure that we have a team of specialist officers available to advise and support.”

Wow. After the bombshell report was first published, authorities said they hadn’t received police reports about the alleged incidents but insisted they were working to make sure the alleged victims knew how to take legal action if they desired. In the days since allegations surfaced, more and more people have come out of the woodwork — and it’s getting very real now with an official investigation. At this time, Russell hasn’t been charged with anything and has denied the allegations.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

