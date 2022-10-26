Russell Wilson Shares Touching Post In Celebration Of Ciara’s Birthday: ‘God Blessed The World On This Day With You’

Russell Wilson just showed us all how to do a proper romantic birthday post for your partner!

The Denver Broncos quarterback took to Instagram Tuesday to share the sweetest post in honor of Ciara’s 37th birthday, and we can’t help but get all the feels! He opened his tribute:

“God blessed the world on this day with you. I love you so much.”

He’s got a way with words, that’s for sure! The 33-year-old continued:

“You inspire the world! Every morning your mission is to make the world a better place and you have a perfect score. How you love as the love of my life. You are the most amazing wife, mother to our three babies, one of the best iconic entertainers in the world, and brilliant business woman. But most importantly, you are God’s beautiful child and HE is wildly obsessed with you.”

Wow…

We’re not crying, you are! He then concluded his post:

“Keep Shining my Love. Thank you everyday for loving me, encouraging me, and joining forces with me everyday to do what God called us to do! That’s to LOVE & SERVE. May this year bless you with all of your heart’s desires! Happy Birthday my Queen @Ciara”

See the full thing (below):

SO sweet! Ciara herself took to the comments soon after to write back:

“My sweet love, you mean the world to me! My heart is full because you, our babies, God, and Jesus. It’s all I need in this life! Thanks for loving me the way you do. Nothing better than being with you on this special day! I love you so much!”

What a power couple! The two got hitched back in 2016, and share 5-year-old Sienna and 2-year-old Win, in addition to Ciara’s 8-year-old son Future, whom she shares with the rapper of the same name.

We’re so happy for the fairytale family! Happy birthday indeed!

