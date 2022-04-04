Russian Soldiers Reportedly Killed After Eating Poisoned Pastries Made By Ukrainians

Two Russian soldiers have apparently died and several dozen more allegedly became sick after apparently being served poisoned pastries by local Ukrainian citizens.

The apparent food-related incident occurred amid Russia’s ongoing invasion into and war with Ukraine, which has already claimed the lives of more than 10,000 people, according to the Ukrainian government and the United Nations.

In reference to a report released over the weekend by the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine, citizens in the city of Izium allegedly handed out poisoned pastries to Russian soldiers moving through the area. The soldiers, who were part of the 3rd Motor Rifle Division of the Russian Army, ate the apparently-spiked stuffed buns and soon after became very sick.

According to the government agency’s reporting on the issue via Facebook, at least two “invaders” were killed as a result of the poisoning. More than two dozen others were reportedly hospitalized due to the after-effects:

“As a result, two invaders were killed at once, another 28 went to intensive care.”

Per the New York Post, it is unclear what happened to the soldiers who were hospitalized following the alleged poisoning.

The poisoned buns report is supposedly the second tainted food issue that Russian soldiers have experienced recently. According to the Post, Ukraine has reported that at least 500 other soldiers fighting for Vladimir Putin‘s army were hospitalized in recent days due to alcohol poisoning. It’s unclear whether those soldiers were also given the alcohol by Ukrainian citizens or not, but officials in Kyiv claimed that Russia has already written off the incidents as “non-combat losses.”

Even amid these setbacks, Russia is still continuing its terrifying assault on the cities and citizens of Ukraine. On Sunday, Putin’s army launched various strikes on multiple cities, including Kharkiv and Lozovo. In the southern Ukrainian city of Odessa, on the Black Sea, Russian air strikes targeted an oil processing plant and fuel depots. Odessa is Ukraine’s largest port, and home to the headquarters of its navy, per the Post.

Of course, as we’ve previously reported, the rest of the world has been keeping close tabs on the tenuous situation in Ukraine. High profile American entertainment acts have paid tribute to the nation as they try to repel Russia’s invasion, and the British royal family has shared their own statement of support for the Ukrainian people.

In addition, Ukrainian-born Dancing With The Stars pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy was the focus of worldwide attention earlier this year when he was forced to flee his homeland at the beginning of the invasion back in late February. Thankfully, he was able to reach safety in Poland, and eventually rejoin his family in the United States. He has since returned to Poland to assist other Ukrainian refugees crossing the border and seeking safety, as well.

We continue to pray for the people of Ukraine as they withstand and resist this awful invasion. Such a scary situation.

