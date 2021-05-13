Duck Dynasty’s Sadie Robertson Gives Birth To Baby Girl! See The First Pics!

It’s official: Sadie Robertson and her husband Christian Huff are now mom and dad to an adorable baby girl! The couple welcomed their tiny bundle of joy on Tuesday!

Taking to Instagram a day later, the 22-year-old TV personality revealed the exciting news of Honey James Huff‘s arrival (how cute is that name, BTW??), along with sharing several pics of the newborn! Sounding head-over-heels for her mini-me, Sadie shared on Wednesday:



“we saw a million little miracles yesterday – the best one being this girl right here… Honey the pure goodness of God.

story to come, but I’m way too occupied right now by cuteness. 5.11.21″

And here are some of those cute photos!!

New pops Christian gushed about the little one on social media, too, opting to share a different set of snaps with one short but sweet message:

“Welcome to the world sweet honey girl “

Still can’t get over that name! Honey truly seems to suit this tiny little human, and we’re not just saying that because she’s already got an embroidered wardrobe:

The first-time parents have been patiently waiting for their daughter’s arrival, as have many fans, ever since the Duck Dynasty star announced she was pregnant in October. Penning a precious letter to her baby, she posted:

“We are thankful to be carrying a miracle into the world! Baby, you are already loved and already believed in. Can’t wait to welcome you into the world with all the joy, hope, and excitement you will bring into the life of so many by your miraculous incredible life.”

Unfortunately, the months that followed were anything but easy or expected! Pregnant almost a year into the coronavirus pandemic, the Dancing with the Stars alum revealed she had grown ill from the highly contagious virus! So scary! Just three weeks after her happy news, the Gods Not Dead 2 actress shared on Instagram:

“Life update: I’m not going to lie, this has been one of the most challenging things. I got Covid-19 and ended up getting very sick. I know everyone experiences covid differently, but wow these symptoms are wild. I’ve definitely struggled through this one! Thankfully baby Huff is doing great and healthy, and I am now healing as well. I’m no longer in the hospital (this pic was not from today) and i have just about fully recovered.”

Also diagnosed with COVID-19 were her mother Korie and sister Bella. Thankfully, everyone recovered, but the hospitalization no doubt added a lot of fear and stress to the pregnancy! The podcast host was vocal about the importance of her faith in moments like such, acknowledging:

“I’ve learned a lot and I have been challenged in a lot of new ways. I will say my dependency on Jesus has never felt greater in some of the hardest moment of this sickness. I’m thankful I serve a savior who is with me in these moments that feel rather lonely. My heart and my families heart goes out to everyone suffering with Covid.”

Her fight against coronavirus didn’t stop the duo from discovering their firstborn’s sex in the most over-the-top way either. In November, they revealed Baby Huff would be a girl after an explosive gender reveal party (below)!

It’s this kind of positivity, resilience, and confidence that is going to make Sadie and Christian such wonderful parents! So many congratulations to the new fam!

