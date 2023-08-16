Ben Affleck 'Happy & Thriving' While He & Jennifer Lopez Celebrate His Birthday!

Ben Affleck is 51!

One month out from their first wedding anniversary, Jennifer Lopez and her hubby look happier than ever while celebrating his birthday. On Tuesday, the On The Floor songstress took to Instagram to share an ADORBS video of the pair doing some karaoke in the front of a car while Ben drives. They were all smiles as they sang What A Wonderful World with the windows down while the wind blew through their hair:

“Don’t know much about the French I took / But I do know that I love you / And I know that if you love me too, what a wonderful world this would be.”

The 54-year-old actress captioned the post with a short and sweet message to her man:

“Dear Ben … Happy Birthday. I love you!”

See the video (below):

Aww!

A source for People dished after of his birthday celebrations that the Air star is “happy and thriving” as he turns 51:

“Everything is going well in his life. He is happy and content.”

All the celebrations come right after J.Lo’s own birthday, which was just a month before Ben’s. At the time, she opened up about the pool party her man had a hand in throwing for her 54 celebrations in her On The JLo newsletter:

“Thank you all for the birthday love. Here’s a lil peek into my party. Ben hosted it at our new house with our closest family and friends. All the kids were there, it was a gorgeous day full of sunshine and perfect for a pool party!!”

She even shared some pics on her the ‘gram, rocking a super sexy bikini as she showed off her toned figure.

In June, a source for DailyMail.com spilled all the tea about the loved-up couple, and it’s awesome to see them continually be in good spirits! The insider said at the time they were “as much in love as they have ever been“:

“Jen and Ben are as much in love as they ever have been and this last year of marriage has been, in a word, spectacular. All their kids are doing great, the families are all in sync … They both are in such a great place romantically and emotionally with each other that it is spilling over to their professional lives as they both think they are doing some of the best work that they have ever done. That is because they have each other’s backs and they fully support each other in everything that they do, which makes such a limited amount of stress for them to deal with.”

AH-Mazing!

We love to see them enjoying their lives, and enjoying each other! We’re wishing a big happy birthday to Ben!

[Image via Jennifer Lopez/Instagram/MEGA/WENN]