Sasha Sloan has rebranded as Sasha Alex Sloan and she remains of my favorite young pop girls!

She’s back with new music and I Blame The World is an instant classic!

This is an ’80s-inspired masterpiece!

A sad happy song!

You will wanna flair your arms and dance dramatically to this!

Miley Cyrus will do a rock cover of it!

Enjoy it above!

