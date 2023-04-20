Scarlett Johansson Drops VERY Rare Comment About Ex-Husband Ryan Reynolds!

Walking down memory lane!

Scarlett Johansson just made a very rare comment about her ex-husband Ryan Reynolds!

The Black Widow star appeared on Gwyneth Paltrow‘s Goop podcast on Tuesday and got so comfortable, she let slip what she really thinks about the Deadpool star! During the episode, Gwyneth asked Scarlett how many times she’s been married, and she replied “three times.” This triggered the Shakespeare in Love star’s memory, the host replied:

“Oh, that’s right, because I forgot you were married to Ryan Reynolds! Goals.”

Not exactly goals for Scarlett though! As might recall, the pair got married in 2008 but announced their divorce just two years later in December 2010. The split was finalized the next July. Pretty quick romance! Back in 2019, Scarlett told Vanity Fair she “didn’t really have an understanding of marriage” since she was just 23 at the time.

Addressing her first marriage, the 38-year-old said she wasn’t surprised Gwyn forgot since they “weren’t married very long.” Then the Iron Man lead teased:

“We love a good Ryan Reynolds in our house.”

Here’s when Scarlett dished:

“He’s a good guy.”

Aw! Sounds like after all these years there are no longer any hard feelings! And probably for good reason — they’ve both moved on!

After the divorce, Scarlett married journalist Romain Dauriac from 2014 to 2017. They share an 8-year-old daughter Rose. In 2020, she married her current husband Colin Jost and they share a 1-year-old son, Cosmo. Meanwhile, Ryan’s been married to the Gossip Girl alum since 2012 and shares four kids with her. Everything worked out the way it was meant to, we s’pose! Reactions?

