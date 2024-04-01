Scheana Shay Kept Ages-Old Receipts On Her Alleged John Mayer Hookups??

Scheana Shay was keeping records long ago — and it might come back to bite John Mayer in the ass now!

Of course, we’ve been covering the sordid story of the Vanderpump Rules star’s alleged past fling with the Your Body Is A Wonderland crooner. Scheana hasn’t exactly been shy about discussing her supposed past connections with John — both as part of a reported throuple AND in an alleged orgy situation! And now, an old Snapchat post from 2018 has resurfaced and is making the rounds once again that possibly proves Scheana’s point!!!

Related: Katie Maloney Blasts Scheana For Tracking Max Boyens Location To Expose Their Hookup!

Back in 2018, Scheana took to Snapchat with a pic of a page from a 2009 edition of the celeb-focused magazine Star. In that 2009 issue, the Daughters singer is front-and-center on a page with a snap of a (very young!) Scheana on the right side. The mag then boasts that they have the scoop on “John’s new gal,” per the headline, who is “16 years younger than Jen!”

Yes, that “Jen” in the teaser would indeed be Jennifer Aniston. The Friends alum dated the crooner on and off for about a year in 2008. But that 15-year-old article notes how Shay, who is now 38, supposedly hit it off with Mayer, who is now 46, despite being “just a baby” at 23 years old at the time when compared to the sitcom star.

Part of the ages-old Star report was written like this at the time, using Scheana’s birth name and offering up details about the duo’s supposed chemistry:

“Star has learned that John is hooking up with aspiring actress, Scheana Marie Jancan, who he met in early April at a Beverly Hills lounge. Scheana, who turns 24 in May, served the sexy singer drinks at The Grand Havana Room — the same place where he celebrated his 31st birthday with Jen! — and John started chatting her up.”

Hmmm… That would seem to more or less jive with claims the VPR vet has made about how she and Mayer met! As you may recall, on a podcast appearance in August of 2020, Scheana recalled working a party way back in the day and getting drunk with John and Jen. Then later, Mayer allegedly came backhand asked for her number, and she got into an apparent throuple situation with him and The Hills star Stacie Adams, and the rest is (supposedly) history!

That old Snapchat screenshot has had its own long life, BTW. It was first posted on Reddit way back in 2018, not long after Scheana shared the original photo to her Snapchat account. And it’s been sitting quietly over on Reddit for the last six years or so (HERE) until it got dug up and started making the rounds once more over the past week! Crazy!!

FWIW, people close to John have denied it all and say that he wants nothing to do with Scheana!

Thoughts, y’all?? Share ’em in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/Nikki Nelson/WENN]