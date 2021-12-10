Scott Disick Has Set Aside 'Hostility' Towards Kourtney & Travis To 'Be A Good Role Model' For His Kids

Scott Disick is evidently focusing on what it takes to be a good dad — and that’s it, according to insiders.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has evidently had some time to reflect on his ex Kourtney Kardashian‘s whirlwind romance and eventual engagement to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker over the last few weeks. Along with that, Scott has apparently decided to do what’s best for the co-parenting situation and his three children with Kourt, and cast the drama aside.

But are y’all buying that??

An insider spoke to Us Weekly about the dynamic between the Flip It Like Disick star and the 42-year-old Poosh founder, revealing that Scott “gushes” over his children “non-stop” and has made them his primary focus.

Speaking about the 38-year-old’s current relationships with beloved sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 9, the source divulged:

“All Scott talks about is his kids. He’s always bringing them up in conversation when he’s not physically with them. … He’s definitely a very good father and cares and loves them so much. … He wants to be a good role model to them.”

Well then! We’ve got no problems with that attitude!

The dynamic goes a bit deeper than that, though — at least, among the adults involved. Right when Kourt and Travis got together, there was apparently a lot of friction between Scott and the new, lovey-dovey couple. For a while there, it appeared as though a rift had developed between Scott and the KarJenner family, in fact.

But cooler heads eventually prevailed, and Scott rebounded for some real bonding time with Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner while the three of them shot scenes for the fam’s forthcoming Hulu show. Now, the “ice has thawed” between the love-triangle trio, as the outlet noted in its report published late Thursday night.

That same insider dished on the present-day dynamic between Scott and Kravis, explaining:

“Whatever kind of hostility he has with Travis and Kourtney, he sets it aside in front of the kids.”

Good!

The source further informed Us that the passionate dad has really taken to getting Mason involved, specifically, in his various hobbies — like boating, for one, and other fun weekend ventures. Referring to Mason as his dad’s “best bud” as the duo enjoys new hobbies and pastimes together, the insider informed the world:

“What makes [Scott’s hobbies] even more special to him is getting to share his hobbies and experiences with his kids.”

Awww! That’s sweet. Just how a dad should be with his children!

Call it a feeling, but something tells us the little inter-personal dramas between Scott and Kravis aren’t quite over yet. But it sounds like the three have collectively focused on truly putting up a united front in front of the kids, at least. And that’s a good thing for their development, obvi.

Here’s to well-meaning and productive co-parenting!

