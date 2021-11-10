Scott Disick Is Really Bonding With Two KarJenner Family Members Amid 'Problems' With Kourtney

Things aren’t going as well as they could be for Scott Disick at this point, but it sounds like he’s trying to make the most of it in his own way.

The 38-year-old reality TV star is at odds with baby momma Kourtney Kardashian after her PDA-filled relationship with Travis Barker turned into the romance of the year when the duo got engaged on a Santa Barbara beach last month.

Related: Here’s Where Scott And Travis Stand After The Drummer’s Engagement To The Poosh Founder…

Now, according to a new report out in Us Weekly, it sounds like the Flip It Like Disick alum has turned his attention to two other KarJenner family members, in particular: Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner!

An insider tells the outlet that Scott’s relationship with Kourtney is “still strained,” even as the duo has to co-parent 11-year-old Mason, 8-year-old Penelope, and 6-year-old Reign. Kravis’ engagement created (or, exacerbated) a major rift between Scott and Kourt, and it’s not looking like it’ll be fully closed and healed any time soon.

Even so, the insider dished that Scott is making do by filming for the KarJenner fam’s forthcoming Hulu-based reality TV show with Kris and Khloé. The source revealed that Scott has been spending more time with those two in place of Kourtney, explaining (below):

“The only one he’s been having problems with is with Kourtney. He’s always been close to Kris. He truly thinks of her as a second mom. He’s also very close to Khloé. The Kardashians will always be family to him.”

Interesting! We’ve mused before on the weirdness of Kourtney’s relatives seemingly treating Scott as equally as their own flesh and blood, Kourtney, but we understand Scott is the father of their many nephews/nieces/grandchildren, and let’s be real, he makes for great comedic relief on the shows.

Related: Scott Spotted With Brooklyn Beckham’s Ex-GF

The Talentless founder may be miffed about Kourt finding everlasting love with the Blink-182 drummer, but he’s not miffed enough to give up a sure-fire payday in the fam’s reality TV empire. Honestly, that’s smart! (Besides, there’s nothing Scott can do about Kravis, anyways, besides just deal with it and move on!)

What do y’all think???

[Image via Judy Eddy/WENN/Avalon]