Kendall Jenner Slams Scott Disick For 'Victimizing' Himself & 'Villainizing' Her Family Following Blowout Fight!

Kendall Jenner has had enough of Scott Disick‘s manipulative bull s**t!

Of course, last week, we reported on the 26-year-old model’s explosive fight with the 38-year-old Talentless founder after Hulu cameras caught them in a knock-down, drag-out interaction in an episode of The Kardashians. And now, in this Thursday’s newest episode of the streaming show, Kenny and Lord Disick are following it with more!!

The Hulu cameras pick up this week right where last week’s episode left off, after Kendall left the table to walk away from Scott following their heated argument about Disick feeling like he’s been left out of the family now that ex Kourtney Kardashian has moved on with her new partner (and now officially her husband!) Travis Barker.

After Kenny walked out, in the latest ep, Scott tried to manipulate momager Kris Jenner with his sob story:

“I shouldn’t be a part of this family anymore, I’d rather not be a part of it.”

But Kris wouldn’t play that game, and instead tried to calm his nerves by responding:

“Kendall’s stuck in the middle so that’s not fair to do to her, either. She feels terrible … you can’t make somebody do or feel what you want them to do. It’s only gonna get better and better.”

That’s certainly an optimistic attitude. We hope it happens!

In a confessional later, Kris added:

“I don’t like it when anybody’s arguing, especially my kids, and Scott really needs to get ahold of his emotions right now and not get so rattled.”

As for Kendall, she opted to drive straight to Kourtney’s house to decompress after the argument. Once there, she found the Poosh founder and her sister, Khloé Kardashian, waiting for her to chat.

Kenny opened up quickly on the matter, explaining to her older sisters:

“Scott’s like, ‘What’s going on for Thanksgiving? Obviously, I’m not invited,’ and immediately it’s hostile. He’s talking through me the whole time, and I’m like, ‘I don’t do that.’ I’ve been in enough toxic relationships, I can’t stand it anymore. I shut off. So I stand up and I’m like, ‘I’m out of here.’ At the end of the day, it’s really not my place, it’s about them two.”

In her own confessional about the dramatic interaction, the super model added:

“He was victimizing himself, he was villainizing everybody else including me, which I have no ill intention towards him, and I love him and would always want him around so it just caught me off guard.”

Whoa!

Scott’s 43-year-old ex patiently waited for Kendall to vent, but it was clear she wasn’t feeling it. In a confessional after the fact, Kourt admitted that she does NOT want to deal with Disick drama any more:

“I just don’t have the energy for this. My head is on a different planet and I feel like I’m living a different life. I am unsubscribing from this drama.”

But while Kourtney was content to walk away from it altogether, Khloé seemed to know exactly what was going on.

The 37-year-old Revenge Body host insisted to Kourt that she had to face Scott head-on to deal with this building family rift:

“I told you this weeks ago! We think you need to talk to Scott and set some real boundaries because everyone else is in the middle. I do think you should say, ‘Hey, moving forward, stop talking to my family about things. You ask me if I’m comfortable, stop putting everyone else in the middle.’ Done. You’re supposed to be the boss here.”

Khloé added more insight into the attempted manipulation process of it all, too:

“He’s not going to [Kourtney], cause he knows he cant get s**t out of her. So he’s gonna go to [Kendall], the least combative, but that’s so f**ked up he’s gonna prey on you. That’s actually really f**king rude.”

That’s insightful. Khlo-money’s wisdom on inter-personal family matters comes through again!

Finally, and thankfully, at the end of the episode, Kendall and Scott met up to fix their faults (both pictured in their sit-down in the screenshots, above).

Scott opened it by admitting:

“I feel like that could’ve been, maybe, our first argument since we’ve ever known each other, since you were 7 years old.”

And Kendall responded warmly:

“I’ve always been your supporter and I always will be. There’s obviously a respect level for everyone involved in this situation, but it’s also such a fresh thing and I was trying to apologize to you in that moment cause it was raw. I should’ve thought better about that.”

To his credit, Scott said that he could “understand” where Kendall was coming from in defending her family — and not wanting to be anywhere near the middle of Lord Disick’s tense interaction with his ex-partner and baby momma.

Kendall then explained why she felt the way she did, saying things “could’ve been handled differently,” and adding:

“You immediately attacked me and that, to me, took me back and I was like, ‘Oh, I don’t like this.’ Immediately, I shut off, immediately I’m trying to defend myself, defend the situation and then it got riled. We love you and I obviously don’t want any drama or weird things happening.”

In a confessional clip about the make-up, Scott agreed:

“For me, with Kendall, it felt horrible that we came to a place where we couldn’t even speak normally to each other to figure out what was even happening and it brought anger on.”

Ultimately, in her own confessional convo to cap the tough interaction, Kendall looked forward optimistically.

Kylie Jenner‘s older sister acknowledged that things are going to work themselves out if the family puts in the work:

“The beginning of any sort of change in a family is just a difficult, awkward time and I think this is that time for us right now. There’s just a lot of shifting going on. I have faith it’ll figure itself out, I just think it’s gonna take some time.”

Amen to that! Hopefully things can smooth over and stay grounded for Scott and the rest of the KarJenner fam forever — especially now that Kourtney is legally hitched to her new man.

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? What’s your take on Scott and Kendall’s explosive interaction?!

Sound OFF with your opinions down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Hulu/YouTube]