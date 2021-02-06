Scott Disick Reaches 'Amicable Resolution' With Treatment Center, Says They Did NOT Leak His Info

Scott Disick has reached an amicable resolution with the treatment center in Colorado where his privacy was violated back in May 2020.

As you may recall, Scott entered the treatment program at Colorado’s All Points North Lodge back in May to seek help getting through past traumas — namely, the deaths of his parents. He abruptly left days later, though, when a photo of him participating in a Zoom group at the facility was allegedly leaked by someone.

At the time, he retained attorney Marty Singer to look into the invasion of his privacy, and Singer released a statement to the media outlining their concern about the violation against the 37-year-old reality TV star.

Well, now, things have been resolved. On Friday, Scott revealed how an investigation had determined that APN Lodge did not violate his privacy in the alleged Zoom breach.

In a statement published to the media, the Flip It Like Disick star said (below):

“Behavioral health in this country still carries a stigma. That stigma is often the greatest barrier for people who want help. Both APN Lodge and I believe that everyone seeking help deserves that help free of disclosure or publicity. To that end, l have resolved all of my issues with APN Lodge and after an investigation, do not believe that the facility was responsible for the leak of my personal information. I hope this experience encourages, rather than discourages, others from seeking the help they need.”

And the CEO of APN Lodge, Noah Nordheimer, also shared a statement about the ordeal, telling E! News (below):

“APN Lodge is a team and campus of professionals that are devoted to helping people have sustainable, positive lives. Nobody should ever have to feel shame for wanting to improve their life, yet we still have this visceral reaction to any form of therapy. It is time for that to stop.”

Good to see that everything has worked out between Scott and the folks at APN Lodge regarding what was, at the time, a very controversial situation.

Here’s hoping what Scott said can really come true, and the stigma around mental health issues can be fully lessened for people who really need the help, ya know?! We’ve got a long way to go, but that’s the goal!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF about everything here down in the comments (below)…

