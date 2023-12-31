Selena Gomez Cuddles Up With BF Benny Blanco In Sweet New Pic! LOOK!

Selena Gomez is all wrapped up in Benny Blanco! Literally!

Related: Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Go Shopping With Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky!

On Saturday, the Lose You To Love Me singer took to her Instagram Story to share a sweet picture with the record producer, whom she’s been quietly dating for six months. The two were all bundled up in front of what looked like an ocean view, but the real eye-catcher was the 35-year-old affectionately wrapping his arms around Selena while giving her some smooches. See (below):

SO cute! It looks like they’re closing out 2023 with lots of love!

Just last week, the Rare Beauty founder shared pics from a trip to the Luna Luna: Forgotten Fantasy art exhibit in El Lay with her beau, where the two didn’t skimp on PDA.

We love how happy and secure it looks like he makes her! Wishing them all the best in 2024.

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF in the comments down below!

[Images via Selena Gomez & Benny Blacno/Instagram]