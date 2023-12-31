Cardi B Says She’s Not Taking ‘Toxic’ Energy Into 2024 -- After Screaming At Fans To ‘Shut The F**k Up’ Over Offset Drama!

Cardi B wants to leave “toxic” energy in 2023.

Fans of the WAP rapper will know she had quite the outburst on Friday after speculation arose that she and Offset were back together. ICYMI, the two broke up amid rumors he cheated on her with Chrisean Rock, but shortly after, the estranged pair spent Christmas together. Really, that’s not all that strange considering they share 5-year-old daughter Kulture, 5, and 2-year-old son Wave… But after making their breakup so public by unfollowing one another on social media and making cryptic statements, fans were puzzled, to say the least — and Cardi wasn’t having it.

Related: Selena Gomez Cuddles Up With Benny Blanco In Sweet New Pic! LOOK!

On Friday, the Money rapper took to Spaces on X (Twitter) to angrily correct fans that she and the Migos member are NOT back together, telling them to “shut the f**k up.” She went off:

“I’m about to delete my whole social f**king media because y’all don’t shut the f**K up! My own f**king fan base. The last time I got dragged was because my f**king fan base. I don’t see nobody talking s**t but my own f**king fan base. Stupid a** motherf**kers. I’m about to f**king unfollow all of y’all. … Did I say I was back together with somebody?! Did I said [sic] that?! Did I say – Did he say it – No! Leave me the f**k alone.”

But after a bit of a cool-down period, it sounds like she came to her senses. Later that same day, she joked on the app that while she “enjoyed” cursing out her fans, she wants to leave that sort of “toxic” behavior behind in 2023. She wrote:

“I must be a lil toxic cuz I enjoyed cursing ya out today… but we not taking that into 2024.”

She playfully added:

“Now have a good day. No make it a bad day!”

See (below):

I must be a lil toxic cuz I enjoyed cursing ya out today… but we not taking that into 2024. Now have a good day. No make it a bad day! pic.twitter.com/e7xV8Cl3JB — Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 30, 2023

Ohhh, Cardi. What can you say, right?!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via MEGA/WENN]