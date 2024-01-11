Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco Started Slow -- But Then He 'Passed Every Test'!

Selena Gomez is happier than ever in her relationship with Benny Blanco!

Perezcious readers know the couple secretly dated for six months before the Only Murders in the Building actress revealed their relationship to the world in December. Since going public, Selena has shown off more and more of her romance with Benny — repeatedly sharing cuddled-up and steamy pictures of them on social media.

And everyone better get used to seeing the 35-year-old music producer with Selly! He doesn’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon! A source for Us Weekly said that after passing every single test she had, Selena now “wants Benny by her side” all the time — and is excited to flaunt their love to the public:

“Selena has made it clear that she wants Benny by her side from now on, and she’s proudly introducing him to everyone in her life. They kept things low-key [at first], but Benny has passed every test with flying colors. The new year seemed like a perfect time to essentially shout [their love] from the rooftops, so that’s what Selena is doing.”

Good for her! Another insider added of their relationship progression:

“Benny asked her to dinner, and they started seeing each other about once a week, taking it slow.”

But what ultimately won her over and earned the stamp of approval from her loved one? His kindness. The source explained:

“She loves how Benny treats her: he’s so kind and thoughtful. She’s never been with anyone like him. It’s been a very long time since friends saw Selena this happy. She’s positively glowing.”

Aww! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

[Image via The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/Benny Blanco/YouTube, Selena Gomez/Instagram]