Shailene Woodley & Aaron Rodgers Are Dating -- All The Details!

It’s official!

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers are dating! While they may be far away from one another and entranced with their careers, a source told E! News that the new couple are in a “low key” romance! So here’s what we know about this mostly long-distance fling:

Both Shailene and Aaron lead very busy lives as top-notch professionals in their fields, and that’s okay with them! They’re not letting work get in the way of their blossoming romance, but instead learning to do both at the same time. For the Green Bay Packers athlete, he’s been “very focused on the [football] season,” according to the confidant. But, considering they lost against Tom Brady‘s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it looks like he’ll have more time to spend with his girl!

Except his girl happens to be in Montreal filming her latest crime movie, Misanthrope, directed by Damián Szifron. So, how do they expect to flourish in their new romance when they can’t even be near each other?

The insider spilled:

“They have seen each other and been in touch. They continue to talk and see each other when they can. They are both focused on their careers but they also make time for each other.”

Balance is key!

Since breaking up with her former beau Ben Volavola (also a top athlete — not a bad type to have) because she wasn’t ready to settle down, the Big Little Lies star has become much more vocal about her s*x life, even admitting she once tried an open relationship! Penning an article for Leo Edit in January, the film producer responded to a reader question. “C.D.” asked:

“If the s*x is not great but the relationship is thriving, do you call it quits or work on it?”

Despite her youthful age, the 29-year-old had a very wise response, encouraging:

“Oy…I have been here. And to be quite honest, it has happened more than once in my life.”

LOL — love a good dose of honesty. Her tip?

“All I can say is, from my perspective as a woman who knows what she wants and isn’t afraid to say it, honesty and transparency are everything.”

She continued:

“That s**t can take time. And although you occasionally and very rarely do meet someone whom you spontaneously sexually combust with—most of the time, s*x is a lesson in true intimacy.”

Duly noted! Perhaps all this time apart is really just helping the couple create a solid foundation first? Aaron was most recently linked with race car driver Danica Patrick. After nearly two years of dating, the duo split last summer — though not before the Super Bowl champ was caught on camera gushing about his now-ex girlfriend on Instagram Live in April (awkward). Cooped up in the early stages of quarantine together, he revealed:

“If you like a partner who is extremely attractive, super-intelligent, very thoughtful, patient (lord knows I can be stubborn), loves to travel, is open-minded, is into growing in this life, and can ball. Ya, it’s pretty amazing.”

Coming out of fresh, complicated dating histories, it’s no wonder Shailene and Aaron are attempting to keep things casual for the time being. Let’s just hope if they ever do see each other in person they follow all the right safety protocols considering what great lengths they’ll have to travel to be face-to-face! Thoughts on this new couple, Perezcious readers? Do you think they’ll last or are they just trying to have some fun while normal life is gone as we know it? Drop your thoughts in the comments (below)!

