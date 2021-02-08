Are Vanessa Morgan & Estranged Husband Michael Kopech Back Together After Their Son's Birth?

Has Vanessa Morgan’s newborn managed to Parent Trap his mom and dad back together already?

As we previously reported, the Riverdale star gave birth to her son, River Kopech, at the end of January. The pregnancy itself started off with some drama, as her husband of less than a year, Michael Kopech, filed for divorce shortly after Vanessa announced she was expecting. Both kept quiet about the breakup, so details of the split were scarce — beyond the fact that the baby was definitely Michael’s.

Related: Exes Demi Lovato & Wilmer Valderrama Are ‘In Touch,’ But Just Friends?

Once River was born, the new parents seemed to at least be on the same page, if Vanessa’s use of “we” is any indication. The actress wrote on Instagram:

“The most challenging, beautiful experience of my life. On January 29th, Michael & I Welcomed our beautiful baby boy River into the world. Words cannot describe this kind of love. We are enjoying this time home with him, being present, & giving him all the lovin in the world Becoming parents is the most rewarding gift in the entire world. Thankyou God. Isaiah 66:9.”

She also shared on her IG Story that she and the MLB star had agreed on a “nature name” for their child. On top of that, she gave a peek at the new baby’s wardrobe, which included some baseball-themed onesies with “Kopech” written on them.

Now, all of this can be explained away as good co-parenting, being together for their son’s first weeks, putting aside their differences for the new baby, and all that jazz. But over the weekend, the friendly relations continued. On Saturday, she posted a pic of two champagne glasses to her Story with the caption:

“Baby’s asleep, milk pumped, now mom & dad can relax.”

And on Sunday, she gave followers a glimpse of a walk through the woods, captioning a snap of the trees with the word “happy,” and adding another shot with Michael in it.

Related: Alice Evans Is ‘Fighting Against’ Split From Husband Ioan Gruffudd

None of this necessarily indicates that these two have rekindled their romance. This behavior can still fall under the co-parenting category. After months of radio silence on the subject of their marriage, it seems significant that not only are they getting along, but Vanessa is posting about it publicly on social media. It just makes sense that they might want to give it another shot after bringing a new human into the world together, if not for their own sake, then for River’s.

Regardless, we’re glad to see these two sharing some closeness, especially because Us Weekly reported last week that the baseball player is expected to return to his team, the Chicago White Sox, “in a few weeks.”

Hopefully, the couple will have things straightened out by then, whatever the outcome. We’ll definitely be keeping a close eye on the situation!

[Image via Vanessa Morgan/Instagram]