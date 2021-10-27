Wendy Williams' Ex Is Said To Be ENGAGED To Former Mistress As TV Host's Health Concerns Continue

It’s pretty clear that Wendy Williams‘ former man continues to be set on moving forward without her.

According to new reports out on Tuesday afternoon, Wendy’s ex-husband Kevin Hunter is engaged to Sharina Hudson. And yes, Sharina is the mother of his love child, AKA the other woman behind Williams’ and Hunter’s failed marriage and nasty divorce finalized in January 2020.

According to a source close to the newly-engaged couple who reported the details back to Page Six, Hunter apparently bought an engagement ring “valued to be worth $80,000” for Hudson. The craziest part is he allegedly bought that ring back in April of last year — and Hudson has reportedly been wearing it proudly for quite some time!

It’s unclear at this point whether the engagement happened back then, when Hunter purchased the ring, or if the jewelry was simply a gift at the time and he officially popped the question sometime more recently. Regardless, per the outlet, Hunter and Hudson are apparently busy planning a future together.

Wendy herself has publicly addressed Hunter and Hudson in the past. Back in January, she spoke with Extra host Billy Bush about the end of her marriage, and revealed that the recent indiscretions weren’t the first time Hunter had allegedly strayed. In fact, Hudson was allegedly the first time that Hunter had a long-standing relationship outside of marriage.

Williams straight-up called Hunter a “serial cheater” in that interview with Bush, and discussed more about the end of their marriage:

“Kevin cheated on me while I was pregnant with my son [Kevin Hunter Jr., in 1999]. Kevin has had different mistresses. This last one [Hudson] was the one he had the longest term relationship with.”

Now, it would seem that long-term relationship is taking the next step.

Of course, this unfortunate engagement news is just the latest in a progression that first saw Williams file for divorce in April 2019 after Hudson gave birth to a baby girl. As we noted (above), Williams finalized the divorce about nine months after that, in January 2020, with Hunter admitting publicly at the time that he “wasn’t proud” of his “recent actions.”

That’s better than what Hunter has been doing even more recently, at least.

Not that it’s a very high bar to get over at this point!

Just saying…

All this also comes out publicly right as Williams has been battling health struggles that have caused her to take leave from her eponymous talk show. At the very end of September, we reported on Wendy’s updated health status and shared bad news that her popular daytime talk show wasn’t going to be filming again for an undetermined period of time.

Clearly, there’s quite a bit going on right now.

[Image via Derrick Salters/Mr. Blue/WENN]