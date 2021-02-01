Kourtney Kardashian Has A Jaw-Dropping One-Word Reaction To BF Travis Barker's Latest IG Post!

Kourtney Kardashian is a woman of few words (well, sometimes) — but in her defense, a simple, one-word reaction to this social media post is pretty much perfect!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star needed just three little letters to react to boyfriend Travis Barker‘s stunning throwback video showing him playing drums decades ago (!) in his first ever punk rock band.

The 45-year-old Blink-182 percussionist took to Instagram on Sunday with the bit of nostalgia, showing off his skills for a punk outfit called FEEBLE that clearly came in his earliest days pursuing music. The video, like Kourt’s reaction, is really something… ch-ch-check it out (below):

OMG! There’s nothing feeble about that! That music… those clothes… the video quality… it all SCREAMS (pun intended!) mid-to late-90s, doesn’t it?! Also, who would’ve ever thought that one of the guys on that stage, at that moment in time, would one day date a Kardashian?? The world in 2021 is a crazy place! All your dreams are possible, y’all!

The Poosh founder clearly feels the same way we do about that video, because her reaction in the comments section was understated, simple, and priceless:

“wow”

LOLz!

Talk about telling a whole story in just one word! That “wow” means sooo much. Girl, we GET IT!!!

Funny old vids aside, it’s clear Kourtney and Travis aren’t taking themselves too seriously together. Their longtime friendship for years before ever getting romantically involved likely has something to do with it. Plus, Kourt’s biggest responsibility and foremost passion in life — her three children, Mason, Reign, and Penelope — is apparently well-matched by Travis’ own skills and commitments as a father, so these two sync up well at this point in their 40s.

The stakes are low, and the pressure is off, and the family already approves! After trying to make things work with much younger and immature men (remember Younes Bendjima and Luka Sabbat, anyone?!) it’s admittedly nice to see the 41-year-old reality TV star falling in with someone who better parallels her lifestyle and interests at this point in time, isn’t it? Can’t hate that!

What do U make of this new couple, Perezcious readers? They may not look like a typical Kardashian fit when posed next to each other, but on paper, there’s a lot to like here! And maybe it’s time a KarJenner woman went through a punk rocker phase, anyways! Ha! Sound OFF with your take about Kourt and Travis, and what you think of his incredible throwback rock vid, all down in the comments (below)!

[Image via WENN/Travis Barker/Instagram]