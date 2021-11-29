Shawn Mendes Gives Big Clue He Was About To Dump Camila Cabello In Newly Released Interview

Did Shawn Mendes accidentally kinda sorta confirm some of the speculation about his breakup with Camila Cabello?

Ever since their surprise split announcement earlier this month, fans have been trying to figure out what went wrong. We’ve learned from insiders that Shawn was the breaker upper. We’ve also heard one of the big issues was that the pop star pair were pulled apart by work — and maybe only stayed together as long as they did because of the quiet life that quarantining together offered them.

A source spilled to People last week:

“They had this intense relationship last year and spent months together during the lockdown in Miami. They both seemed very happy and looked like they enjoyed having a break from working.”

But as the pandemic restrictions eased?

“It’s more back to normal life. They have careers that are taking them in different directions. They went from spending every day together to now not really spending any time together.”

It’s that interpretation of the breakup — and frankly the whole relationship — that the Stitches singer seemed to us to accidentally endorse in his latest interview with Rollacoaster Magazine. In an excerpt DailyMail.com got of the sit-down — which was likely conducted before he “initiated” the breakup — Shawn looks back on his time in lockdown with Camila fondly, saying:

“I spent most of the pandemic in Miami with Camila and her family, it was beautiful, truly so special. I often go back to look at photos and the simplicity of that time, we were lucky. It was nice.”

Is he already looking back at that time as the couple’s long gone happy days when he says those words? Is he already looking to the future — and the decision he’s about to make?

He also spoke more specifically about what made him happy during that era, saying the couple enjoyed “riding bikes” around the Florida neighborhood:

“I hadn’t joyfully ridden my bike around a neighborhood since I was 12 before that. We were making dinner, just doing normal things. The Latin culture is also just so beautiful, so being able to immerse myself in that culture is always really healing.”

Speaking of healing, Shawn also mentioned in the interview a specific breathing exercise he does for anxiety — and it just so happens to be a touch prophetic…

“Usually when I’m feeling worried, I like to take a step back and do some breathing.”

He’s talking about calming exercises, but it sounds like taking a step back for some breathing room is exactly what he did about his worrying relationship.

What do YOU think, Perezcious love experts?? Are we reading too much into these quotes — or do y’all see it, too??

