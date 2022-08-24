Olivia Wilde Responds To Feud Rumors -- But Florence Pugh Only Makes Them Worse With THIS Move!

Olivia Wilde may be ready to burn bridges when it comes to the father of her children, but not when it comes to the star of her upcoming movie!

In case you haven’t seen, the Booksmart director covered the latest issue of Variety, and in her profile she blasted ex Jason Sudeikis, making it clear she believes he purposely ambushed her at CinemaCon earlier this year. She implied the “vicious” act was just the type of thing he does. Oof.

But when asked about the other feud in her life right now, Olivia was a lot less willing to light that match.

We’re speaking of course about the perceived rift with Florence Pugh, who stars opposite Harry Styles in Don’t Worry Darling. The acclaimed actress has been notably quiet about promoting the upcoming film, a real change from her usual enthusiasm for her projects. When asked directly about the movie, Florence has pointedly left Olivia’s name out of her mouth. It was a big change from her gushing about the filmmaker when she was first cast.

And people noticed.

A source told Page Six a couple weeks ago what the beef was all about — the Harry Styles of it all. They not only claimed Florence was upset at having to see Olivia CHEATING with Harry on set, but that she wasn’t the only one weirded out by it:

“Jason and the kids visited Olivia on set at the beginning a few times, so I think this all made people feel a little uncomfortable.”

So color us curious when Olivia was asked about her relationship with the Black Widow star in her new interview. For her part, the House alum had only gushing words for her boyfriend’s romantic lead. She said she cast her after adoring her work in the horror-breakup film Midsommar:

“I had been blown the f**k away by her. I loved the film, but I loved her. I was just like, ‘Well, she’s extraordinary. She’s clearly the most exciting young actress working today.'”

Olivia says everyone on set already “knew she was a superstar” even before her Oscar nomination for Little Women. On Florence’s work with Harry, the director said everyone got along beautifully:

“She was really a great supporter of his as someone who was newer to a film set. And he was such a great supporter of hers, as someone who understood it was her film.”

It was all so effusive!

But the lovefest was one-sided once again, because Florence said… nothing. She was asked by Variety to comment for the profile, and she “declined.” The writer noted in a parenthetical that:

(her publicist said she’s filming “Dune: Part Two” in Budapest)

Ah, because phones and internet don’t work in Europe right now? Actors are ALWAYS on film sets.

Let’s be absolutely clear on that. There’s tons of free time between moments you’re actually filming a scene, that’s where stars give half their interviews. The idea gurl couldn’t pick up a phone because she was too busy filming is the Hollywood equivalent of saying she’s busy that night because she’s washing her hair. This is a blowoff, and that Variety writer knows it!

Whatever the reason for the feud, Florence declining to add to the interview is definitely telling that it’s still going!

Olivia did respond to one particular theory. Apparently there was a rumor that Harry was getting paid… wait for it… three times as much as much as Florence!!! If that’s true, that’s of course a very valid reason for her to be furious. After all, it isn’t just a question of sexist pay iniquity, we’re talking about the director’s boyfriend getting a much better deal. But Olivia is denying that one outright, telling Variety:

“There has been a lot out there that I largely don’t pay attention to. But the absurdity of invented clickbait and subsequent reaction regarding a nonexistent pay disparity between our lead and supporting actors really upset me. I’m a woman who has been in this business for over 20 years, and it’s something that I have fought for myself and others, especially being a director. There is absolutely no validity to those claims.”

But no outright denial on the cheating and making the cast uncomfortable claims. That rumor is just going to sit out there a little while longer we guess.

What do YOU think of Olivia and Florence’s feud??

