Sister Wives’ Kody Brown Rushed Over To Estranged Son Garrison’s Home After His Tragic Death

We’re learning more about what happened the day Garrison Brown was found dead.

As we’ve been reporting, the 25-year-old son of Janelle and Kody Brown died by an apparent suicide earlier this week. His mom became worried about Garrison after he had sent an alarming text message to multiple people. He stopped answering Janelle, so she asked her other son, Gabriel Brown, to check on him at his home in Flagstaff, Arizona. When the 22-year-old arrived at the place on Tuesday morning, he found Garrison dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Upon learning about his death, Janelle raced over to the house that same day. And she wasn’t the only one in the family to rush over. Kody came to the house straight away, too, the moment he heard the heartbreaking news — despite his estrangement from Garrison. According to a police report obtained by The US Sun on Friday, Janelle was the second family member to arrive at the scene on March 5. And at the time, the 55-year-old had supposedly been on his way. But after giving her statement to the police, the documents revealed Janelle said Gabriel had to go pick up Kody:

“Gabe left the scene to pick up his father and return with him to the apartment.”

Either way, Kody was there quickly. There was no other mention of Kody in the police report, per The Sun. We can imagine this must have hit him hard. He and Garrison had been estranged since 2020, when Kody and Robyn made strict COVID guidelines. And sadly, Garrison and Kody never got the chance to reconcile. So, so sad.

Our hearts continue to go out to the Brown family.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org

