We made a silly video with this song a whiles back, but we never shared it. And this really deserves a listen and your help in getting the word out!

Sizzy Rocket‘s That Bitch is pop with rock edge! Reminds us of Perezcious fave K. Flay!

This is like the ultimate stripper song!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Sizzy Rocket!