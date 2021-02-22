Everything You Need To Know About Scott Disick's 'Super Sweet' Date Night With Amelia Hamlin -- And His Kids!

Can we talk about how Scott Disick is apparently so comfortable with Amelia Hamlin that he’s adding his children into their date nights now?!

The 37-year-old reality TV star spent this past weekend down in Miami with his 19-year-old girlfriend, and for at least part of the time, they weren’t alone! Sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 8, joined the couple for a fun dinner and dessert out at the local Sugar Factory restaurant on Saturday, February 20. Awww!

According to an eyewitness who was at the celeb hotspot and picked out Scott and Amelia among the crowd as the dinner was happening, it sounds like everybody had a lot of fun, too! The keen observer spoke candidly to E! News about what went down in South Beach on Saturday night, saying (below):

“Scott and Amelia were seated in a booth with the three kids directly between them, and their friends across from them. They were all super excited to be there and loved every single dish they received. Scott and Amelia were super sweet and playful with all of the kids. After dinner, Scott, Mason and Amelia were tickling Reign and Penelope and they were gleaming and laughing with joy.”

Wow! Sounds like a very fun night with the kids! And that wasn’t all, either! Before it was all over, the eyewitness noted that the happy group did one more thing together at the Miami hotspot:

“Before heading out, they all stopped at the candy retail store and Amelia was helping Penelope scoop candy into her bag, and at one point, Reign noticed his mom in a photo on the wall and screamed, ‘Mommy!'”

OMG! Only in America… LOLz!

According to E! News, the group enjoyed quite the dinner together, including plates of the Chinese Chicken Salad, the Rainbow Sliders, and the Sampler Platter. The adults enjoyed alcoholic beverages including the Watermelon Patch Goblet and the Strawberry Cadillac Reposado Margarita, too! And everybody topped it off with the Sugar Factory’s legendary 24-scoop King Kong Sundae to go along with a couple of specialty milkshakes. Wow!!!

Obviously, Scott (and baby momma Kourtney Kardashian, too) is no stranger to the Sugar Factory in his life. The reality TV star has dined at their various cross-country branches many times over the years — including at this very same Miami one back in 2017 with his former girlfriend Sofia Richie!

Clearly, this was quite the fun night out for the kids — not to mention a major step forward in the relationship for Scott and Amelia, ya know?? What do U make of this family dinner date, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF about everything down in the comments (below)…

