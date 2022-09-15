Damn! Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Says Sammi 'Sweetheart' BLOCKED Her!

Trouble in the old shore house…

As many of you likely remember, when it came to Jersey Shore, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro were star crossed toxic lovers — and made for some VERY meme-able moments. When the show rebooted in 2018 for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, all the OGs came back — even Angelina Pivarnick! However one roomie decided to skip out on the reunion: Sammi Sweetheart.

As for why she made the decision, she wrote back in March of 2018:

“I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially toxic situations.”

Understandable! She went through a lot during the first run of the show, and at an extremely young age! She’s 35 now, so when filming began in 2009 she was only 22. You definitely tolerate a lot more the younger you are! It’s not surprising she’s not on speaking terms with her guido ex, but we believed (or rather hoped) she was on cordial terms with other cast members of the show, particularly the girls. Well, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi says otherwise.

The 34-year-old sat down for a chat with E! News which was published Thursday, in which she explained how they tried to get Sammi to return for a second time down the shore:

“We tried to get her back like two years ago, all of us texting her saying, ‘Come for one dinner. Why not?’ And she’s just always like, ‘No, I’ll never do that show again.’ We didn’t want to push it.”

But Sammi took it a step further, as Snooki revealed:

“I went to go message her a while ago and she blocked me. I don’t know what I did. It’s unfortunate because we would love for her to come back. She’s a part of the show. I feel like it’s not full unless all of us are there. It’s sad.”

Damn! That’s kind of a sting… not so much of a sweetheart now??

We get Sammi blocking Ronnie, but what exactly did Snooki do?? While it’s not clear exactly which social media platform Sammi blocked her former cast member on, we feel safe saying it serves as a general message to STOP asking for her to return. It definitely would have been inneresting to see how her dynamic with the cast has changed 10 years later, but it’s clear she has her boundaries. And we can only assume the same would apply to Jenni “JWoww” Farley.



