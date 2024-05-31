Sofia Vergara Has A Joe Manganiello Tattoo -- But Says It Now Applies To Her New Boyfriend!

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it!

Despite their divorce, Sofía Vergara isn’t regretting getting a Joe Manganiello-inspired tattoo — because she found a great way to “recycle” it! LOLz!

On Friday’s episode of The Talk, the Modern Family alum complained about her son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara having 34 tattoos before he called her out for having two of her own. The actress explained one small tat on her wrist was in honor of her late father while the other, a small “J,” was inspired by her now-ex-husband Joe Manganiello:

“This was Joe Manganiello’s initial, but now he’s gone so…”

The whole room burst into laughter at that!

Unbothered by the reminder of her past, Sofía continued:

“How lucky can I be that the guy that I’m going out [with] has the same initial. Recycle!”

Hah! The America’s Got Talent judge is currently dating orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman. And as her son pointed out, his dad is named Joe Gonzalez — so she has a thing for J’s! If things don’t work out with Justin, as long as she finds a man with the same initial, she’ll never have to redo this ink. Love it!

Watch her break down her body art (below):

Reactions? Let us know!

