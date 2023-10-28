Sophia Bush's New Tattoos Send A Message Amid Ashlyn Harris Romance & Grant Hughes Divorce!

Sophia Bush got some new art on her body amid this new chapter in her life…

It was revealed on Instagram Friday that the 41-year-old actress got two new tattoos from celebrity tattoo artist Daniel Winter. First, Sophia got the words “Oh Boy” drawn in black cursive font on her hand. The second tattoo features the words “in progress” written in capital letters just above her elbow. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Hmm. It appears Sophia is trying to send everyone a message with her tattoos! Possibly that she’s working on herself? Could her ink be a response to this next phase in her life as she’s dating soccer star Ashlyn Harris amid her divorce? We bet!

For those who haven’t been keeping up, the One Tree Hill alum unexpectedly ended her marriage to Grant Hughes in August after 13 months. She quickly moved on from him with the former USWNT soccer player two months later. Innerestingly enough, Ashlyn is also going through a divorce with her wife, Ali Krieger.

Sources continue to say there’s “no salacious story” behind this new romance and they were “just friends at first.” But that doesn’t seem to be the case based on Ali’s recent post! She noticeably shared with fans on Instagram that she’s in her “Beyoncé Lemonade Era” now, seemingly suggesting that Ashlyn cheated on her with Sophia. Oof.

More evidence of a “salacious story” to this romance? Sophia and Ashlyn met at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in June – and they got very flirty with each other during a panel. Then the athlete suddenly dumped Ali right after the event reports claim. Sophia also filed for divorce from Grant days after the event too. So it sounds like something may have happened…

