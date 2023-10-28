Dorit Kemsley Reveals She Was Robbed 14 Months After Horrifying Home Invasion!

Dorit Kemsley just cannot catch a break.

For those who don’t recall, the 47-year-old reality star experienced a horrifying home invasion back in 2021. Two men had broken into her Encino Hills house and robbed her at gunpoint while her kids, Jagger and Phoenix, were asleep. It was an extremely traumatic situation for Dorit. And now she’s revealing she was a victim of another robbery months afterward.

In a sneak peek for an upcoming episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Dorit shared that someone took $10,000 in cash from her while she was shopping. Oh no!! She recalled:

“Last Christmas was about 14 months after the home invasion and I went to the bank. I took out $10,000 so I could have some money for Christmas gifts. I had my handbag in the shopping cart. When I got to the register, I realized that my handbag was gone.”

However, this wasn’t a spontaneous robbery. She soon found out it was actually a calculated scheme from three men. Dorit said:

“The police reviewed the video surveillance. They discovered that I was followed by three men.”

Oof. The incident (understandably) triggered the Bravolebrity who was still struggling from the home invasion:

“That threw me right back into the throws of PTSD.”

Both of the terrifying incidents Dorit experienced greatly impacted her relationship with her husband of eight years PK. She told Erika Jayne in the teaser there were some troubles in their marriage at the time, saying:

“We had a really difficult year. He was spending a lot of time in London, he had a lot of business there. And it was a year that I needed him the most. I didn’t feel supported enough and I didn’t feel as connected.”

Oof. Innerestingly enough, this admission comes after there were rumors about the couple divorcing. They shut down the accusations earlier this week, but they clearly were having some marriage problems! Watch the teaser (below):

Reactions? Let us know.

