Ellen Star Sophia Grace Reveals The Sex Of Her Baby Following Pregnancy Announcement!

Sophia Grace Brownlee has some exciting news!

A little over two weeks after the 19-year-old revealed she’s expecting her first child, she’s dropping some more major news on us — namely, her baby-to-be’s sex! In a video titled, My Gender Reveal, uploaded to the social media star’s YouTube channel Saturday, she explained to fans the celebration was actually for them, rather than her family as they had already known prior. The teen noted:

“All of my close family and friends already know what the gender is.”

She went on to gush about her buttercream cake, “classic gender-reveal balloon” filled with colored confetti, and a confetti cannon, for which she admitted:

“To be honest, I’ve always wanted to do one of these.”

The momma-to-be then shared a clip montage of her cutting into the cake, popping the balloon, and firing the confetti cannon, revealing BLUE, BLUE, and MORE BLUE!!! Sophie then explained:

“So as you can see from the last few bits, I am having a boy! When I first found out … I honestly wasn’t shocked because I just felt like from the start like I was going to be a boy-mom.”

She then revealed her boyfriend, who has not yet been publicly revealed, “was so happy about it because I feel like most men do want a boy as their first baby.” The star noted what a pleasant surprise the news was, as “we literally have so many girls in our family and we barely have any boys.” She added her dad is also “super happy.” See the full video (below):

Aww! We’re so excited for her! She is currently five months pregnant and looking fabulous! Reactions, Perezcious readers?



[Images via Sophia Grace/YouTube]