This Spice Girls Reunion For Geri Halliwell's 50th Birthday Is PURE JOY!!

It’s a Spice-tacular reunion!

If you’ve been dying to see Victoria Beckham finally reunite with the Spice Girls, your wait is finally over! Posh appeared to be living it UP at former bandmate Geri Halliwell, AKA Ginger Spice’s 50th birthday bash in an adorable video shared by hubby David Beckham on Instagram Monday morning!

The pop princesses were joined by Melanie C, AKA Sporty Spice, and Emma Bunton, AKA Baby Spice, where they can be seen dancing and singing the lyrics of their 1996 hit Say You’ll Be There. David lovingly captioned his post:

“Special celebrating Ginger this weekend and even more special to capture this moment of the girls A friendship for Life @spicegirls @therealgerihalliwell @victoriabeckham @emmaleebunton @melaniecmusic @officialmelb you were missed ”

See the full thing (below):

Mel B, AKA Scary Spice, was unable to attend — a source told Bustle she was busy being feted herself as her family was throwing her a party to celebrate her engagement to Rory McPhee:

“Melanie attended her family’s annual bonfire night event which was also to celebrate her engagement to Rory, but she had a long chat with Geri before the party.”

Ugh, SO CLOSE to the full five! Still, we love to see the girls come together!

This all comes three years after the band embarked on a 2019 reunion tour. That one, famously, Victoria opted out of. At the time, Mel B didn’t seem overjoyed with Victoria’s decision, telling Good Morning America:

“We’re all adults, we all have to respectfully get on with whatever. But it is a bit disappointing, let’s put it that way.”

Same, Scary. Same.

While Mel was surely missed, we’re just glad to see the rest of the crew reliving their glory days! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via David Beckham/Instagram & Spice Girls/YouTube]