Steven Tyler Back In Rehab After First Relapse In Over A Decade! Read Aerosmith's Statement About Canceled Dates!

Oh no! How heartbreaking!

Steven Tyler has entered rehab after a drug relapse. The legendary Aerosmith singer has been open about his struggles with addiction, which go back several decades. But it’s been so long since his last relapse we never expected him to go through it again.

However, an unfortunate series of events once again led him astray. The band released a statement on Tuesday explaining:

“As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years. After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery.”

Oof. Those prescription painkillers get even non-users hooked so easily.

The stage they’re talking about was for their upcoming tour and Las Vegas residency at the Dolby Live at Park MGM. Sadly as Steven “focuses on his well-being” all upcoming dates, in Madrid, Paris, London, and Sin City, have been canceled. Aerosmith’s statement continued:

“We are truly sorry to inform our fans and friends that we must cancel our first set of Las Vegas Residency dates this June and July while he focuses on his well-being. We will continue our 2022 dates starting in September, and we’ll let you know any further updates as soon as we can. We are devastated that we have inconvenienced so many of you, especially our most loyal fans who often travel great distances to experience our shows. Thank you for your understanding and for your support for Steven during this time.”

Steven first got sober way back in 1988 after the band held an intervention for him. He recounted to Haute Living back in 2019:

“There was a moment in ’88 where management and the band pulled an intervention on me. They thought, ‘Get the lead singer sober, and all our problems would be over.’ So I got sober and, you know, it took me many years to get over the anger of them sending me to rehab while they went on vacation… But today, because of that moment… I am grateful and owe a thanks to them for my sobriety.”

The Crazy singer has still had his struggles over the years. He last sought treatment way back in 2009 for prescription drug abuse. It sounds from this statement that this is a similar situation.

Here’s wishing Steven a speedy road back to health and sobriety!

[Image via Patricia Schlein/MEGA/WENN.]