Oh, No! Bam Margera Breaks Wrist Skateboarding Just Days After Finishing Rehab!

Jackass alum Bam Margera is already hitting a rough patch after he completed his year-long rehab program last week. BUT, we have faith his newfound skills and coping mechanisms he’s learned from rehab will help get him through this. We believe in Bam!!

The 42-year-old revealed on Monday that he broke his wrist skateboarding just one week after ending his treatment program and moving back in with his family in Florida. Speaking to TMZ, he explained that he fractured his wrist and dislocated his elbow while trying an old skateboarding trick he hadn’t done in over a year. Ow!!

While this is his 10th time breaking the same wrist, it does present a new challenge this time. Since he’s fresh out of rehab (and doing well with his addiction recovery), he’s avoiding any pain medication while he heals as he doesn’t want to set back his rehab process, he told the outlet. Interestingly, he was also at an AA meeting just before the medical emergency occurred, using his 30-minute break to skateboard at a park across the street. Unfortunately, when the trick didn’t go as planned, he fell backward and the bones in his arm nearly poked through his skin. Ah! Check out a pic from the hospital after the gruesome fall HERE.

Related: MTV Execs Pissed Off At ‘Ungrateful‘ Jersey Shore Cast Amid Reboot Criticism!

Sharing an update with followers on Instagram on Sunday, the stunt performer posed with singer Raven Gray in a visible cast that covers his entire hand and extends up to his upper arm. He didn’t give any details in the caption, but fans were quick to wish him well in the comments. Take a look:

Glad to see he seems in good spirits despite the injury! We’re wishing him well as he heals from this scary accident and with his ongoing sobriety journey!! Here’s to hoping the pain is manageable!

[Image via Bam Margera/Instagram]