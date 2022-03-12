Kanye West Apparently Gave Kim Kardashian The Same Coat She's Wearing In Those New Pete Davidson Pics!

Unless you’ve been living under a rock on this frenetic Friday, you already know allllll about Kim Kardashian finally going Instagram-official with her boyfriend Pete Davidson just a few hours ago.

But it’s definitely worth taking a second look at the KUWTK star’s new IG photo set featuring Pete. And not just for the subtle movie reference Kim made! In fact, this deeper dive specifically has to do with Kanye West!

As Perezcious readers will readily recall, the 41-year-old reality TV mogul just posted these pics (below) for her Insta followers on Friday afternoon:

Amazing, right??

There’s Pete (in the pics behind the first one)! This thing is for real! Pim lives!!!

But now can we talk that coat Kim is rocking along side the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star?!?! You see, back on the weekend immediately before Valentine’s Day earlier this year, we previously covered one of Ye’s long-since-deleted Instagram rants about Kim and Pete after the pair were photographed on a date night outing in Brooklyn.

And you see, here’s the thing: on that pre-V-Day outing a month ago, Kim wore THE EXACT SAME COAT as the one she posted on IG on Friday! And the 44-year-old rapper even commented on it at the time, explaining that he’d apparently purchased the coat for Kim himself!!!

Writing in that since-scrapped IG post in middle of February, Yeezy explained how he came to procure that very unique item for his ex-wife:

“I DON’T HAVE BEEF WITH KIM I LOVE MY FAMILY SO STOP THAT NARRATIVE IM NOT GIVING UP ON MY FAMILY. I BOUGHT THIS COAT FOR KIM BEFORE SNL I THOUGHT IT WAS PARTICULARLY SPECIAL I HAVE FAITH THAT WE‘LL BE BACK TOGETHER.”

February 2022 was crazy, y’all. You had to be there. Ye further called out the media in that post for supposedly adding tension to the situation. Remember, this was before the estranged couple’s divorce had moved forward.

Beyond that, Ye also added this in at the time as part of that mid-February IG post:

“WE HAVE A PUBLIC RELATIONSHIP BECAUSE WE ARE PUBLIC FIGURES SO TO THE PUBLIC AND TO THE PRESS SOMETIMES PEOPLE CALL ME CRAZY BUT TO BE IN LOVE IS TO BE CRAZY ABOUT SOMETHING AND I AM CRAZY ABOUT MY FAMILY HAPPY VALENTINES.”

And now here we are just a month later, and Kim has taken this gift from Kanye that was specifically linked to her now-infamous SNL experience and decided to rock it to go official (and mega-viral) with her new BF following the public Kimye divorce decree.

Awkward. But hey, it’s her kloset!

What do U think about all this, Perezcious readers??

