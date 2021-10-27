Susan Lucci Talks All My Children Reboot, Whether She'd Join Real Housewives, & More!

Susan Lucci is ready to bring the drama — whether it’s on a soap opera or a reality TV show!

The legendary soap star stopped by the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast with David Yontef and shared her thoughts on everything from an All My Children reboot to possibly becoming one of the new Real Housewives.

When asked if she’d be willing to follow in the footsteps of fellow actresses-turned-Bravolebrities like Lisa Rinna and Garcelle Beauvais by joining the hit franchise, the 74-year-old said:

“Well, I would work for Andy [Cohen] any time, any place, I would. I never thought about being a housewife of anywhere, but I would give it a whirl for Andy. Of course, I would give it a whirl.”

AH-Mazing!

As for a potential All My Children reboot, the Emmy winner — who starred on 1,509 episodes of the series from 1970 to 2011 — said she’s still waiting to see if the project will actually be greenlit, sharing:

“I’m somebody who doesn’t like to talk about something until I’m on the set actually doing it. But it was leaked that there is a show in the works called Pine Valley that Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos will be producing. And that sounds really interesting because it’s very, very cleverly done and it takes into account the characters who the audience loves and it put some new characters in there that keeps it very fresh. So I’m excited to see if that really goes. They tell me yes. And I told them, yes, I’m interested.”

Yay!

So it doesn’t sound like anyone would be stepping into the shoes of the iconic actress in that kind of reboot. But how about a potential biopic? Turns out, Lucci already has a couple potential leading ladies in mind in that case. She shared:

“Well, you know, when I saw it, when I watch Ariana Grande on The Voice, it does occur to me. I think she would be very good. The other one who has struck me, who would be good to play me would be Camila Cabello. Both of them would have a lot of juice, I think.”

The juicier the better!

Do U think Lucci would make a great addition to the Real Housewives, Perezious readers? Could she handle the heat!? Ch-ch-check out the video (below) to hear more from her interview and share your thoughts in the comments.

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/WENN]