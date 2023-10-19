Did Sydney Sweeney & Glen Powell's IRL Chemistry Pay Off? Find Out In First Teaser For Rom Com Anyone But You!

So much heat it took over a celeb news cycle and destroyed a relationship — almost two. But does it come through onscreen?

We’re speaking of course about the Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell rom com Anyone But You! It’s the movie they were filming where they are rumored to have been unable to deny their overwhelming chemistry — and gave in to a torrid affair. Heck, Glen’s GF seems to have believed it — she broke up with him amid the brouhaha!

Whatever did or didn’t happen between them, it’s over and the movie is in the can. The question we have is… did that supposed spark translate to celluloid? Are we about to watch one of the sexiest, steamiest rom coms in ages? Or was all the hype for nothing?

Ch-ch-check out the first teaser for Anyone But You and try to guess for yourself (below)!

