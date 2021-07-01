Olivia Munn Says John Mulaney Romance Rumors Are ‘Incorrect’

So, he’s not her dream guy?!

Olivia Munn is calling out “incorrect” romance speculation between her and John Mulaney! In an interview with New Beauty, the 40-year-old got honest about her personal life and why she’s so frustrated with recent rumors she’s dating the SNL writer! Chatting candidly, the actress mused:

“I think what’s more surprising is how much is incorrect.”

OK, so she didn’t deny the speculation, right?! Just hinted that maybe some info isn’t accurate… As hopeless romantics, we’re choosing to believe that’s the case. LOLz!

After getting caught on camera on a lunch date with the comedian, who recently split from wife Anna Marie Tendler (following six years of marriage and a stint in rehab for alcohol and drug addiction), the Love Wedding Repeat lead added:

“There is so much attention on things that aren’t the truth. And if you speak up and try to say the truth, you’re accused of being messy or just not believed. I’ve gotten used to it, but it hasn’t made it easier.”

We get how that would be challenging to navigate! But can you really blame fans for freaking out over the suspected new couple? We mean, the pictures from their Saturday date (HERE) were pretty adorable. The performers grabbed a bite to eat at Rick’s Drive In & Out in LA, a hot spot and a perfect place to spend a sunny afternoon while making their first public appearance together after relationship rumors sparked!

Of course, we sympathize for Anna Marie, too. It can’t be easy seeing the man who you thought you’d spend the rest of your life with move on so fast. It’s been over a month since fans first caught wind of the potential love connection. While a source claimed they were just friends, Olivia’s true feelings have been obvious for a long time. In fact, a source told E! News the couple “have known each other for a while and always been friendly.” The insider coyly continued:

“Right now they are just spending time together and enjoying each other’s company.”

Whether or not they’re working toward a romantic relationship (or already in one), it does sound like the New Girl alum is having a positive impact on the stand-up’s life. After John checked out of rehab, the former game show host is now committed to helping him stay on track! Previously, a confidant shared:

“She has been very supportive of his addiction and recovery. She will continue to help him in whatever ways she can and be there for him.”

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Are they dating? If so, what “incorrect” rumors do you think the celeb is referring to? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

