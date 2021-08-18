RHOC Alum Tamra Judge Goes Topless To Show Off Results Of Breast Implant Removal!

Feeling good!

Tamra Judge couldn’t be happier with her new boobs! After undergoing surgery to remove her breast implants, the Real Housewives of Orange County alum snapped a sexy topless photo on Tuesday to show off the progress “four weeks” later!

With orange emojis placed over her nipples to abide by Instagram‘s guidelines, the momma of four posed in black leggings and a baseball hat. Two vertical scars are present, but it looks like they’ve healed well! Other than that, the 53-year-old looks fantastic!

The Cali native previously revealed she was suffering from breast implant illness (BII), which can include symptoms like joint pain, anxiety, depression, and fatigue. Many of these conditions disappeared quickly after the star woke up from surgery (which she gushed about in the IG post, below)!

So glad the surgery worked! Breast implant removal is becoming much more common these days, with an America’s Next Top Model winner celebrating her new look last year and a former Bachelorette beginning her recovery process last month! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

