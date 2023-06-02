Tara Reid Talks Being A Media Target And Reveals Not Getting Married Or Having A Baby Hurt Her Career!

Tara Reid is having a moment! And sharing thoughts about what really impacted her career.

In an exclusive interview with Mr. Warburton Magazine, the American Pie actress revealed so many goodies about her decades in the industry — and even spoke about how not getting married or having a baby tanked the 47-year-old’s ability to shake her party girl reputation!

Watch the full interview (below)!

Do U agree with her take, Perezcious readers?? SOUND OFF in the comments.

[Image via Rowan Daly/MEGA/WENN]