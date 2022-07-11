Taylor Hawkins' Son Honors Late Father With Special Drum Tribute Of Foo Fighters' My Hero

Taylor Hawkins‘ son is honoring his late father by taking to the drum set to perform some of his most iconic songs.

Shane Hawkins stepped up at a block party in the city of Laguna Beach, California this past week and sat in on drums with a local band called The Alive. The move brought music fans all kinds of heartfelt emotions, as it gave them a chance to remember Taylor’s incredible impact on rock and roll prior to his untimely death in late March of this year.

With the 16-year-old boy giving the beat, the band covered the Foo Fighters‘ iconic hit song My Hero. A TikTok video posted late last week shows the evening event happening as part of a block party in the beachside town for the Fourth of July. In the clip, Shane can be seen sitting at the drum set atop a garage in front of a throng of cheering fans and partygoers. In the clip, he plays the track’s pounding intro solo before the band’s lead singer jumps in with the first verse’s lyrics.

Also late last week, The Alive themselves took to Instagram to give Shane a shout-out for stepping in and playing drums at the party. Thanking Laguna Beach citizens for coming out, and the police department for not shutting the block party down (LOLz), the band shared another angle of a clip from the performance, which you can see (below):

Love that! So glad that Shane could honor his dad in such a cool way. We are getting all the feels from that tribute! How about y’all??

